About the author:

Chef Mawunyo Komla (Honore ) Gbedze grew to love the fresh, seasonal foods available in Atigbe Abayeme, his beloved village in the province of Agou. Growing up in an extended, three generation family with parents who were educators and garden market entrepreneurs, he learned early on the value of fresh, nutritious and visually tantalizing foods to feed a busy and growing family. His culinary adventures expanded with work at Togo’s top Hotels and Resorts where he achieved professional chef certification. Chef Honore now fuses his African, French and Canadian tastes and 20 years of experiences in his culinary creations.