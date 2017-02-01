Winterruption Festival on Granville Island

February 17-19, 2017 From its location at the vibrant artistic centre of the City, Granville Island presents the 12th Winterruption Festival from February 17-19. This mid-winter celebration of Vancouver culture and arts features live music, theatre, dance and street performance plus art, film, crafts, family activities and, of course, great food!

Stop by the new festival hub: The Forge! Once the home of Canada Chain and Forge, now known as the big covered parking lot UTB (Under the Bridge), “The Forge” will be transformed for Winterruption into a dynamic happening space filled with red-hot music, mural-painting, pop-up dances, face-painting, maple syrup on snow, art, food, creative cardboard construction and other fun activities. Over the weekend, catch Chix on Sticks around the island, see some amazing theatre, visit Afro Hair Savoir Fair‘s slide show, film and tutorials at the Waterfront Theatre, make Upcycled Ocean Creatures from t-shirts and yarn, groove to Coastal Jazz concerts at Performance Works, delight in the Winterruption Donut Spectacular at Lee’s Donuts – or just explore the Island to discover, play, sample and taste. With over 40 separate events, there’s something exciting around every corner all weekend long, most of it free of charge.

For the full schedule of performances, exhibits, demonstrations, tours, tastings, activities, workshops and more, go to winterruption.com



Vancouver's favourite winter festival celebrates its 12th year with music, dance, film, theatre, art, food, crafts, and more.

Stay warm and dry, and join the fun at The Forge, Winterruption’s new centre of activity. The festival brings together live performance and interactive art all in one big, happening location. Watch as renowned artist Ola Volo’s whimsical mural emerges before your eyes. Enjoy the Rup Loops musical experience, the cool jazz of Black Gardenia, the old-time sounds of The Myrtle Family Band and the ‘greasy’ jazz of Rossi Gang. Savour some maple syrup, taste the fare at the Rebel Kitchen, and join an ongoing collaborative art project where festival participants construct a life-size urban landscape inspired by Granville Island.

And there’s more – here’s a sample of other Winterruption events:

Pop Up Dances – eight amazing dancers show us what happens when architecture, industry and performance intersect at surprising locations around the Island.

The Pajama Men blend stand-up, sketch, improv, and outlandish characters to tell delightfully divergent stories in their production of Pterodactyl Nights, presented by The Fringe Festival.

Ideas Bobert – see Mr. Bean meet Ginger Rogers in a whimsical brew of physical comedy and conundrum for the whole family.

Tours of the Arts Club production and costume shop show visitors where the mechanics of magic are created. Trap-doors open, actors fly and costumes set the stage.

Internationally renowned Vancouver TheatreSports® League performs some of the most innovative and daring improvisational comedy you will ever see.

See Open-Air Illustration, featuring eight Vancouver artists’ work at transit shelter locations around the Island, or watch live stone carving with Zimbabwean Master Carver Patrick Sephani, among a myriad of visual arts exhibits and participatory events.

Coastal Jazz infuses the weekend with hot music at Performance Works. Ticketed shows include: the Afro-funk sounds of Camaro 67 along with Bigfate on Friday, February 17; James Danderer’s Hummingbird Brigade transports listeners to the small 1930s cabarets of New Orleans and Chicago on Saturday, February 18. Free concerts include the Robin Layne Band, Blue Moon Marquee, Only a Visitor and Rossi Gang.

Art and survival collide with the premiere screening of Waiting for Spring, a short art video by Nicole Dextras that tells the fantastical tale of living on pomegranates and surviving the Anthropocene era.

Public Market

Food is an essential part of the Island experience! Inspired by the freshness of the Public Market, come experience the culinary delights of Granville Island. Enjoy a fascinating assortment of colourful stalls showcasing many unique local products and the very finest in gastronomic delights – all fresh from the ocean, the oven and the field.

By Gwen Kallio