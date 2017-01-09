Thank You President OBAMA

January 7, 2017

Dear President Barack Obama,

Happy New Year!

As an admirer of your stance and time in the position of President of The United States of America, I take this opportunity with gratitude to express my sincere thank you for your leadership and sacrifice for the good of our global world. You delivered a remarkable and respected presidential setting and are a great and outstanding example of leadership for our current and next generations.

In 2004 I watched your keynote speech at the Democratic National Convention and I vividly remember being glued to the television screen watching the most inspiring young Senator Barack Obama. It was then when I knew a leader is born and there’s hope in the face of uncertainty on the world stage.

My story is that I arrived in Canada in 2000 as a refugee going through the process of immigration; one of the most difficult and hopeless moments you encounter when you don’t know the outcome or the result of your application and the chance of facing rejection and deportation.

Anytime you need to prove to yourself and the system you are capable you need to remain positive and work hard at it until approved.

Your Presidential terms and the many messages you relayed during your time in office carried across the globe in every household as a profound cause for hope and a better outcome. YES the better outcome was delivered in most cases.

Your elected Presidency made a big wave of change in the minds of many institutions across the globe. I can tell you that my first invitation officially received from the Canadian Government to participate at a round table meeting with our then Prime Minister Steven Harper was due to your seat as the President of The United States of America.

In whatever we go through in leadership or in life I can reassure you that in the eyes of our youth today and also as a Father of a 4 year old boy who always smiles and is happy anytime your image appears, I feel and sincerely know the upcoming generation will be better simply because I deeply believe and am certain they will have the opportunity to study leadership like yours and be empowered and encouraged to make a difference in their local society and the world.

We owe you a big thank you for your leadership and time in office and send our blessings and wishes of a long and healthy life for you and Mrs. Obama and your daughters. Whatever you do next, know that you have planted everlasting seeds for the next generation.

In closing I’d like to quote “The very stone the builders rejected has become the head cornerstone”. May God continue to bless you and all the worlds children in every Nation.

Yours Sincerely,

Honore K .Gbedze

Publisher / CEO

TheAfroNews