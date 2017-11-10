Remembrance Day !

They have many names and some cultures call them Abraffo , Assanfo , Soldier, Soldats, Army, Servicemen; but whatever name we give them they are courageous and brave men and women who have without fear stood up and sacrificed their lives protecting our humanity through times of trouble in wars, uncertain natural catastrophes and above all the preserving of our social security and democracy, all in the face of peace!

This challenge is sometimes difficult to understand as the young generations that progress through war and catastrophe from the past who transformed our way of life today where we experience peace, generosity, compassion and the rule of laws which we take for granted and in vain at times.

The effects of these men and women’s sacrifice has left scars on their mental and emotional being and they often experience difficulty over the period of life as they remain in a protective challenge every day.

The call of duty is greater than anything in life for them. This nation witnessed the fragility and the bravery of serving and protecting our democracy as Servicemen on the cold morning of October 22, 2014 when a young Soldier was shot and lost his life in front of our eyes. This is a wakeup call for National Unity and dialogue for protecting and to continue to reserve our peace and inclusion in our democracy.

Let us not forget this action is a stepping stone for our way forward through this century and beyond. We need to be vigilant in our world as mentalities and policies are continuing to change. There is an urgent need for community dialogue, integration and belonging across the multicultural pluralism and the ethnocentric global society that we are in and building continuing to build.

We stand up with pride in unity to give gratitude and celebrate life of these brave and honorable service men and women now and forever who gave so much for our Freedom, Peace, Democracy and development across the world.

May the Remembrance flame of light shine on them always!

By Honore Gbedze

Publisher/Editor