Recap 2017 VIFF With ET Canada

The 36th Vancouver International Film Festival and 2017 VIFF Live event has come and gone but not to worry it will return! Having attended the Sag Awards, one of the biggest Red Carpet events known and my only comparison of a Red Carpet event, I can honestly say that Light House Pictures knows how to throw Red Carpet Roll out! A live televised event with ET Canada’s Rick Campanelli held at Imperial Theatre, one of the most unique boutique theatres in Vancouver’s Urban Core. When asked if I’d like to attend this event my answer was easy… YES!!

Starting the two week film festival off was the VIFF Live red carpet roll out. As many of Vancouver’s finest actors made their way through the doors of the Imperial Theatre to the cameras rolling and the buzzing energy in the room, I had the pleasure of interviewing many of these incredible artists.

I will share with you is this – if you missed it this year… don’t miss next year. A room filled with laughter, music and dancing while movie trailers played on the big screen highlighting many of the guests in attendance, who wouldn’t want to be a part of such an event. The consensus of the event and the festival taking place was how fantastic a night to have all film makers from actors, producers, directors, writers, makeup artist and costume designers etc. in one room together celebrating each others work and the industry of film making.

“Well it’s the Vancouver International Film Festival so it’s a great opportunity to get together as industry professionals and just catch up and see some great films” and “see people that you’ve worked with and haven’t seen in a long time.” Adrian Holmes (19-2, Arrow and Skyscraper)

It was just that. As the night got going old friends (coworkers) were reunited and the excitement of the evening of who was there and who was coming and the conversations of what projects each were working on what films to go see was confirmation that only 2 days in and the VIFF was already a huge success as was the event they were attending as there were only positive vibes rupturing out of everyone, myself included.

My excitement remained throughout the duration of festival each time arriving at the theatres to see a line up down the street of eager movie fans. I happily took my place in line knowing that the film I was about to witness was going to leave a lasting impression. There were many incredible films that I was lucky enough to see from countries all over the world. One film in particular ‘Breathe’ moved me through many different emotions during and afterwards I shared tears in the washroom with a lady. No words were spoken just red teary eyes connected and we understood each other’s language of emotion. These are the moments why I love story telling and why filmmaking can be so powerful.

Thank you to the city of Vancouver for providing the International Film festival, to Light House Pictures for the Red Carpet live event and to all of the hundreds of volunteers that made these events possible.

Elizabeth Lavender (Actor reporting)