Our hearts are saddened over the senseless acts of evil and the doers of unjustified behaviours.

We reflect upon the work and progress that has been done to unite as a global world in peace and unity and the six innocent lives that were lost and those that were injured right here in our own backyard of our strong and free country that embraces diversity.

We send our condolences and prayers to the grieving families of the Muslim community. In unity we stand as we all heal from this undue tragedy.

The Afro News