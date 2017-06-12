Olympians to Clash at Jerome Track Classic

Johnathan Cabral to Hurdle with Damian Warner on June 28th

Damian Warner is clearly one of Canada’s best athletes ever. As a decathlete he can compete in a wide variety of run, jumps and throws. This event requires you complete over 2 days, the 100m, 400m, 1500m and 110m hurdles, pole vault, high jump and long jump plus discus, shot put and javelin. He recently completed a hat trick in Gotzis, Austria winning the Hypo Meeting decathlon for the third time.

Damian will compete at the Vancouver Sun Harry Jerome Track Classic on June 28th at Percy Perry Stadium in the 110m hurdles. He has won the Canadian Championships in the 110m hurdles in 2014 and 2015 and recorded his personal best of 13.27 seconds over the 10 barriers.

Last year the Canadian Champion was Johnathan Cabral who went on to take 6th in the Rio Olympic Games who has best of 13.35. The University of Oregon graduate took the silver in the 2015 NCAA Championships in the 110m hurdles just behind Omar McLeod, who won the Olympic gold medal for Jamaica in Rio.

The line up of Olympians continues to grow for the Jerome Track Classic.

Johnathan Cabral will join a strong field at the Jerome Track Classic which includes, Andre De Grasse, Melissa Bishop, Sasha Gollish, Damian Warner, Wilfred Koffi, Shavez Hart, Jerome Blake, Liz Gleadle, James linde, Shai-Anne Davis and Ella Nelson.

It is possible that all tickets will be sold before the day of the meet.

Richard K. Miller, Chair of Marketing for the Achilles Track and Field Society reports that advance sales leave about only 600 tickets of the 3000 available.

Anyone who wishes to attend should go online at www.harryjerome.com now to purchase the few remaining. Remember, seats are on a first come first serve basis.

Get there early to obtain a seat as general admission does not guarantee a seat

By Douglas Clement