Ghanian Native Dodzi Kemer Boxing Sensation at (WBO) Welterweight Title

Ghanian Native, Boxing Sensation Dodzi Kemer will get a chance at the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Welterweight Title this upcoming Friday, November 17th.

Kemer, age 26, recently left his homeland earlier this year to train in Frederick, MD.

Kemeh, 19-1 (17 KO’s), has since worked with some of the best in the area, in preparation for his U.S. debut.

This boxing sensation will make his U.S. debut at the DoubleTree Hotel in Ontario, California, on November 17 versus undefeated WBO NABO welterweight champion Giovanni Santillan (22-0, 12 KO’s).

Santillan’s title will be on the line in this 10 round bout. The 25-year-old southpaw currently resides in the San Diego area and is rated no. 7 by the WBO. The winner of this bout will take a major step toward battling for the world title, currently held by Manny Pacquiao’s conqueror, Jeff Horn.

“I’m excited about this fight and to be frank, my target is that in less than two years, we hold a world title…that is my dream,” said Dodzi Kemer. “So, I’m working very hard to reach that. It’s been a very long time since Ghana has held a title. So, I’m praying for that because we need a world title for Ghana.”

Kemeh is managed by Alex Kotei, whose uncle, DK Poison was the first boxer to bring a world title to Africa in 1975.

“This is a big deal, not just for Ghana and all over Africa but for those in the Frederick community that have adopted Dodzie and been supporting him along the way,” said manager Alex Kotei. “Dodzie has been working hard to prepare for this fight, running 13.5 miles a day, sparring with other boxers in the region and training around the clock. If anyone deserves this win, he does!”

He is trained by the team at Bowerhouse Boxing Gym and is frequently found training at their Frederick facility. They will be in his corner the day of the fight.

Nov. 17 will mark the first time he hard-hitting Kemeh will be fighting outside his native Ghana. He has won his last three fights, all by knockout.

Four preliminary bouts are scheduled to round out the card prior to Kemeh & Santillan’s fight which will be the main event.

By Alex Kotei.