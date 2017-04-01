Don’t Let Seniors’ Care in Canada Become a Private Equity Money Maker

The pressure to make a profit in seniors homes often leads to cost-cutting measures such as reduced staffing that undermine the quality of care

by the federal government in mid-February, is concerning for a number of reasons.

The sale, approved by the federal government in mid-February, is concerning for a number of reasons.

of assisted-living and residential care services in British Columbia

announced its intention to purchase a majority interest in Retirement Concepts, a Canadian for-profit nursing home chain. Retirement Concepts

The transaction appears to be part of a trend for private investment companies to purchase properties that generate profits by leasing the property back to a second private for-profit operator. In this case, its likely that Anbang will lease the property back to Retirement Concepts, the previous private for-profit owner, which will continue to provide the services.

Why do this?

Research shows that the typical business model for such arrangements is associated with offering a high return on capital and maximizing cash extraction. The property assets owned by the private equity firm are separated from the daily operations of providing resident care. The former builds in high shareholder returns through a number of strategies, including requiring the daily operating business to make debt and rent payments.

Some companies have gone bankrupt as a result, leaving residents and families in the lurch.

Obscure relationships among multiple companies can make it very difficult to pin down responsibility when things go wrong.