Cavalia Odysseo : Elegant and Angelic Performance

Cavalia Odysseo is an elegant and angelic performance of a subtle and infused flamenco type singing accompanied by a live instrumental band playing to the ballet of white and painted horses, aerial dancers, horseback trapeze artists and West African acrobatic drummers.

The backdrop is a magical display of the changing seasons and the dance of the horses as each season appears.

The show captures your attention from start to finish as the horses showcase their finesse and talents.

Don’t miss the opportunity to see this live show now exhibiting in Vancouver

The Afro News