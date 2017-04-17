For refugees, immigrants, Indigenous peoples and settlers, notions of home are complex. In Canada — and particularly in unceded Coast Salish territory — questions of home, belonging, and who is welcoming whom are constantly scrutinized. Who is “home” in Canada and who is not? How do we reconcile home with place of origin? Are you home?

Canada, who some say is still becoming a country, may indeed find itself the last defender of pluralism, liberalism, and even globalization with its principles of equality and inclusion. But are these the luxuries of prosperity and geography and if so, how do we firmly fix them in our national identity? Never before in our history have our ideals and self-conceptions been so closely examined nationally and internationally.

6 Degrees Vancouver explores the roles, responsibilities and the potential of Canada in 2017 to see whether we have our own house in order and if not, how we can shore up our foundations.

Please join The Rt. Hon. Adrienne Clarkson and John Ralston Saul in conversation on April 24, 2017.

This event will be followed by a reception.

www.6degreesvancouver.com